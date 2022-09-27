Lagos State Government has announced the construction of additional infrastructure, especially bicycle parks, bicycle lanes and sidewalk, to ensure seamless implementation of the Non-Motorized Transport Plan (NMT).

This was made known by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the maiden edition of ‘Car Free Day’, where he revealed that in the construction of some of the terminals, bicycle parking has been included to encourage the citizenry to embrace NMT.

The governor said that his administration is making tremendous efforts to make transportation in the state more effective, efficient and sustainable through its several infrastructural, policy, and institutional reforms to curb the looming dangers of the climate change.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state commissioner for transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the Car Free Day was an avenue for a city like Lagos to appraise the state of its road network and create an innovative way of making Non-Motorised transportation equitable, effective and sustainable in the State.

The governor reassured that the infrastructure to support non-motorised transport will be put in place to ensure seamless movement for the commuting public, stressing that the decision was important as transportation is the biggest culprit of carbon emissions affecting the environment negatively.

News continues after this ad

Lagos to create network of cycling, walking routes

Sanwo-Olu re-affirmed that bicycle lanes will be created for cyclists on the road to encourage the use of bicycles, which will benefit the public by ensuring pollution-free environments, road safety and improved health for every individual regardless of their age.

He further stated that the Ministry of Transportation is working with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, to pilot the Non-Motorised Transport Policy and sustain it.

News continues after this ad

The Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) representative, Osa Konyeha, revealed that the agency has concluded the first phase of implementation of the Lagos Sidewalk Pilot Project on Catholic Mission Street/Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) which has enhanced walking access to St. Nicholas Hospital, Kings College, Lagos High Court, Federal Court of Appeal, Tafawa Balewa Square, which is home to a multi-storey office/shopping complex.

He assured that plans were underway to implement a cycling pilot project that will traverse Eti-Osa LGA and Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, adding that the Design Review Sub-Committee had conducted site visits and prepared a preliminary design, which will be discussed extensively with all key stakeholders at the next quarterly meeting.

Koyeha also affirmed that LAMATA is committed to implementing a network of walking and cycling routes to implement a transport system that improves the lifestyle of the people and improves the economic competitiveness of Lagos.

In case you missed it

Recall that the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Lagos Urban Development Initiative (LUDI), observe the first ever ‘Car Free Day’ in the state on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The initiative is to encourage road users and motorists to set aside their cars for a day and take up active and inclusive means of transport such as cycling and walking known as ‘Non-Motorised Transport’

Some of the benefits of the initiative was to create awareness about the benefits of Non-Motorised Transport, including reduced environmental pollution, as well as reduce insufficient physical activity and sedentary behaviour to promote the health of the people regardless of their ages.