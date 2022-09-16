The Independent National Election Commission has stated that no new registrant has yet been added to the Voters’ Register for the 2023 General Election or will be included until supplemental activities have been completed in line with the law.

This was disclosed in a statement by INEC‘s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye on Thursday evening.

He also acknowledged that the Commission is conducting a comprehensive Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) cleanup of the registration data by scrutinising every record.

What INEC is saying

INEC said its attention has been drawn to a report of a press conference addressed by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on the Register of Voters for the 2023 general election.

“The commission recognises and respects the right of citizens, either as individuals and groups, to demand explanation from public agencies, including INEC, and to hold them accountable.

“However, it is always important that caution is exercised so that such interventions do not unwittingly sow doubts in the public mind, thereby diminishing public confidence and trust in the electoral process,” he said.

INEC said that on July 31, it suspended the CVR to commence supplemental activities that would culminate in the integration of new registrants into the final register of voters for the 2023 General Election.

“It is important to reiterate that no new registrant has yet been added to the Register of Voters for the 2023 General Election or will be included until these supplemental activities have been completed in line with the law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we restate the main components of these activities.

“First, the Commission is conducting a comprehensive Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) cleanup of the registration data by scrutinising every record.

“Based on the Electoral Act 2022, any record that does not meet all the criteria for inclusion as stipulated in Section 10, including the appearance in person by the registrant at the registration venue with proof of identity, age and nationality and our business rules requirements of adequate number of fingerprints and clear pictures will be invalidated,” the electoral body added

It also stated that after the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) cleanup, it will appoint a period of seven days during which the register will be published for scrutiny by the public for objections and complaints. It said that it is only after the cleanup and claims and objections have been completed that the final register will be published.

Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier this week that the Independent National Electoral Commission stated that it detected multiple and ineligible registration in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) held between January 1 and July 31.

It stated that irregularities were discovered during the cleaning up of the voters’ register using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).