The Independent National Electoral Commission has stated that it detected multiple and ineligible registration in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) held between January 1 and July 31.

This was disclosed by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, according to NAN.

He stated that the irregularities were discovered during the cleaning up of the voters’ register using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

What INEC is saying

The independent electoral body stated, “The ABIS for the period Jan. 15 to July 31, 2022 is almost completed. Several double, multiple and ineligible registrants have also been detected and invalidated.

“These include entries that failed to meet the Commission’s business rules. The Commission takes this responsibility seriously because a credible register is at the heart of electoral integrity.

News continues after this ad

“As soon as the process is concluded, the Commission will provide the public with full information as usual.

“Thereafter, valid registrants will be added to the existing national register of voters before publishing same nationwide for scrutiny, claims and objections as required by the Electoral Act 2022.

“Similarly, Permanent Voters’ Cards for all valid registrants will be available for collection by the end of October and early November as promised.”

News continues after this ad

INEC had earlier declared that out of the 2,523,458 registration done between June 28, 2021 and Jan. 14, 2022, records of 1,126,359 registrants were found to be invalid and they were consequently delisted.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last week that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu revealed that its result viewing portal experienced several attacks from hackers across the world, some of them from Asia, during the gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced that 8,784,677 million youths made up the 12,298,944 Nigerians who completed the voter registration process, as it formally ended the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in July 31 st .