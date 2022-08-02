The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that 8,784,677 million youths made up the 12,298,944 Nigerians who completed the voter registration process, as it formally ends the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

INEC disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening, showing completed data as at 7am, Monday, the 1st August 2022.

INEC had earlier disclosed that it will not extend the date for the continuous voter registration beyond July 31st.

What INEC is saying

INEC revealed that the total number of fresh registrants was 10,487,972 as 12,298,944 Nigerians were able to complete registration.

Youths made up 8,784,677 of those who completed registrations. The middle aged – 2,430,709 and the elderly at 959,017.

News continues after this ad

Lagos had the highest number of registrants that completed their registration with 585,629 registrants, followed by Kano with 569,103 and Delta with 523,517.

For the lowest number of completed registrations, Ekiti had the lowest number with 124,844, followed by Yobe – 152, 414, FCT – 211,341 and Imo with 213, 270.

News continues after this ad

CVR Update: Quarter 4, WK 16 as at 7am, Monday 1st August 2022. Fresh Registrants: 10,487,972

Completed Registration: 12,298,944

Type: Online – 3,444,378

: Physical – 8,854,566

Male: 6,074,078

Female: 6,224,866

PWDs: 87,083

Youths: 8,784,677 pic.twitter.com/JX941tlWZP — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) August 1, 2022

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported last week that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warned that it will not extend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which is to end on the 31st of July.

It said“We are not going to extend again. We have done it once for one month and we are not going to extend again. Those who have yet to register should go and get registered.

“The exercise will end on July 31 and we will continue after the 2023 general elections.”