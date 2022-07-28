The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that it will not extend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which is to end on the 31st of July.

This was disclosed by Chief Ken Okeagu, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, who said this at a news briefing in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Wednesday.

INEC says it will consider the deployment of additional voter enrollment machines to address the surge at the registration centres in the Southeast.

What INEC is saying

The INEC Commissioner dismissed the possibility of further extention of the exercise, which is billed to end on July 31.

Okeagu said, “I’m quite impressed. The arrangement is good and people are turning out. So far, we don’t have challenges other than the number of people that have been coming out to register.

“I have gone round some of the centres and we are discussing how to take care of the surge. Some of the arrangements are going to be internal and we are looking basically at getting more machines to attend to people.

“We are not going to extend again. We have done it once for one month and we are not going to extend again.Those who have yet to register should go and get registered.

“The exercise will end on July 31 and we will continue after the 2023 general elections.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier this month that Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that the continuous voter registration process will end on the 31st of July, 2022, adding Nigerians can now resume the CVR process on weekends till the process ends.

