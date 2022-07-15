Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that the continuous voter registration process will end on the 31st of July, 2022.

INEC disclosed this in a press release issued on Friday evening and signed by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

The electoral governing body also added that until the process ends, Nigerians can now resume the CVR process on weekends.

PRESS RELEASE

What INEC is saying

The Commission said it met in a session today, Friday 15th of July, 2022 and discussed among other things the suspension of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

It said it followed the “judgment delivered by the Federal High Court on Wednesday 13th July 2022, in which it dismissed the suit filed by SERAP, seeking an extension of the exercise beyond 30th June 2022.”

“The court has affirmed that INEC is at liberty to appoint a date of its choice to suspend the CVR, provided it is not later than 90 days before the date is fixed for the General election,” it said.

INEC stated with the judgment of the Federal High Court:

The CVR is hereby extended for another 2 weeks until Sunday 31st July 2022,

The exercise has also been extended to eight hours daily from 9am – 5pm, instead of six hours.

The exercise is also extended to include weekends, as against only weekdays.

It appealed for the patience and understanding of Nigerians as they conclude the exercise which will resume after the 2023 general elections.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier this month, that following the approved end of the CVR process on June,30th, The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced it will continue the Continuous Voter Registration and directed all Electoral Commissioners to continue the exercise pending further directives.

The Commission also ordered all parties that have concluded governorship and state assembly elections to upload nominated candidates to INEC’s portal from 1st -15th July

This came after the House of Representatives directed INEC to extend the voter registration exercise by 60 days.