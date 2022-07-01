The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced it will continue the Continuous Voter Registration and directed all Electoral Commissioners to continue the exercise pending further directives.

INEC disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

The Commission also ordered all parties that have concluded governorship and state assembly elections to upload nominated candidates to INEC’s portal from 1st -15th July.

What INEC is saying

It said, following its meeting on Thursday, in which it discussed Voter Registration and issuance of Certified True Copies, “The Continuous Voter Registration will continue nationwide, and all Resident Electoral Commissioners and Electoral Officers have been directed to continue with the exercise pending further directives.”

It added that it has consistently reiterated its resolve to continue to provide electoral services to Nigerian people.

The Commission acknowledged the Federal High Court decision relating to the CVR, which they say they will give an update to the court.

On Certified True Copy Documents, INEC said political parties and all applicants of CTC documents will be treated expeditiously and will be issued soon, announcing that parties that have conducted valid Governorship and State Assembly primrose should upload the list and personal particulars of their monitored candidates between 1st and 15th July, 2022.

“Political parties are advised not to wait until the last day before uploading the list,” it urged.

What you should know

Following the conclusion of party primaries, there has been more turn out in the number of Nigerians trooping to registration centres.

June 30 was the scheduled deadline for the closing of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, however, there have been calls from various Nigerians and NGOs demanding an extension of the CVR.

Recall weeks ago, the House of Representatives directed INEC to extend the voter registration exercise by 60 days. The House gave the directive following the adoption of a motion moved by Ben Kalu (APC, Abia) during plenary on Wednesday.

On June 20, an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court restrained INEC from ending the voter registration on the 30th of June, 2022.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon gave the order sequel to an ex-parte motion filed by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

After granting the order, the judge adjourned until June 29, to hear the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.