Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State governor, has called for the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Oyo State governor made the call at the South-West PDP stakeholders meeting held in Ibadan on Wednesday.

According to him, the call for the resignation was an outcry from the South-West PDP wanting the chairman to step down so that the south will be fully included.

What the governor is saying

Speaking about Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, who was also present at the meeting, Makinde said the south has no issue with the party nor the candidate.

“The truth is that we do not have any issues, neither with our party nor our candidate. If there are challenges they must be tabled.

“We are supposed to give hope to our people, we want them to listen to us.

“Our party wants to rescue Nigeria and our candidate is a unifier. He wants to restructure Nigeria

“Eight years of the All Progressives Congress have left us sharply divided. The issue is we must practice what we preach. If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify the PDP first.

“If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to the PDP. Do we have the capacity? The answer is a resounding yes.”

“The message from the south-west PDP is that we are asking that the National Working Committee of the PDP should be restructured.

“We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the south will be fully included. That is the message,” Makinde said.

What you should know

Atiku Abubakar was in Ibadan on Wednesday to meet with the state governor and PDP stalwarts in the southwest.

The national chairman of the party was not at the meeting but was represented by Ambassador Umar Damagun.

Also present at the meeting was the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.