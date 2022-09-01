Nigerians are reacting to the new cut-off mark for student admission into Nigerian universities recently approved at 140 by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) and other stakeholders in the tertiary education sector as reported.

Comparing the standard to what it used to be in the 90s and early 2000, Nigerians fault the new cut-off mark, adding that if not reversed, it could crumble Nigeria’s educational system.

Back story

Nairametrics reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other stakeholders in the tertiary education sector have approved cut-off mark for universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country for 2022 admission.

The decisions on the cut-off marks were reached after a heated session at the 2022 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Degree, Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE) and National Diploma (ND) ongoing at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The meeting approved 140 as the minimum cut-off mark for 2022 admission into the nation’s universities, while the cut-off for polytechnics and colleges of education was pegged at 100.

What they are saying

@FatolaFabs tweeted, “Schools in the US are taking courses on harry styles and pop culture, then they’ll give you projects on TikTok but in Nigeria, JAMB is reducing the cut-off mark for entry exams into university. What is going on in schools?”

schools in the us are taking courses on harry styles and pop culture, then they'll give you projects on tiktok 😭 in nigeria, jamb is reducing the cut off mark for entry exams into uni. what is going on in schools — Fabs (@FatolaFabs) July 22, 2022

@MarkOsuchukwu said, “Jamb pegged their cut-off mark for university at 140. Since APC came into Aso rock, they have consciously treated education worse than they acted towards the pandemic. 235 couldn’t get me into UNN in 2011. Fast forward to now.”

News continues after this ad

Today Jamb pegged their cut off mark for university at 140. Since APC came into Aso rock, they have consciously treated education worse than they acted towards the pandemic. 235 couldn't get me into UNN in 2011. Fast forward to now. Fucking zoo! — Obumneme Osuchukwu (@MarkOsuchukwu) July 21, 2022

@Black_Messiah1 noted, “Just to accomodate janjaweed they have to keep reducing that shit. Imagine 140 over 400! E no even reach half. All just to accomodate ndị ara. Little wonder you see university undergraduates who don’t know the difference between I’m & am.”

Just to accomodate janjaweed they have to keep reducing that shit. Imagine 140 over 400! E no even reach half. All just to accomodate ndị ara. Little wonder you see university undergraduates who don't know the difference between I'm & am. — Black Messiah (@Black_Messiah1) July 21, 2022

News continues after this ad

@IsimaOdeh said, “JAMB’s cut off mark being 140 is disturbing and shocking. The education standard in this country has been lowered to such an underwhelming level.”

JAMB's cut off mark being 140 is disturbing and shocking. The education standard in this country has been lowered to such an underwhelming level. — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) July 22, 2022

@TheOyinbooke, “Jamb cut-off mark is 35%, isn’t this University for all? 140 out of 400 is ridiculously low and these are decisions that cause more harm to our educational system.”

If @JAMBHQ cut-off mark is 35%, isn't this University for all? 😭

140 out of 400 is ridiculously low and these are decisions that cause more harm to our Educational system.@OgbeniDipo — TheOyinbooke #LowCodeTechies (@TheOyinbooke) August 17, 2022

@OlisaOsega said, “When we were about to enter school back then, JAMB cut off mark was 200. They later reduced it to 180. Today, JAMB has approved 140 as the new cut off mark. In few years time, it might be reduced even further to 100. It’s painful to watch our education system crumble like this.”

@Kene_Nnewi said, “Jamb cut off mark is now 140? Back then 210 couldn’t secure me admission at Uniben to study law. Nigeria going down low low.”