The Lagos State government has intensified the clampdown on commercial motorcyclists, also known as Okada in the state.

This was announced by Dr. Fredric Oladeinde, the state Commissioner for Transportation at an inter-ministerial media briefing on Thursday, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government had earlier stated that it is considering a total ban on the operations of Okada riders in all the local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

He said Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor approved a total ban on additional four local governments in the state starting from September 1.

Also affected are some Local Council Development Areas of the state. The affected councils include:

Kosofe, Ikosi-Isheri, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, and the respective LCDAs in the areas.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on May 18, 2022, announced a total ban on commercial motorcycle operators in 6 local government areas in the state.

The affected local government listed by the governor included Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

The directive from the governor appeared to be a follow-up to the February 2020 restriction placed on the activities of these commercial motorcyclists in these areas.

The state noted that impounded motorcycles will be crushed before the eyes of the public. The state government also said it recorded 85% compliance in 3 days.

Nairametrics had previously reported in June that the State Government inaugurated Anti-Okada Squad to further enforce the ban in line with the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.

The government also stated that in the affected areas within the period under review, available records showed that crime and accident rates reduced astronomically by 86% and 63.7% respectively.