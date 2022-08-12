The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion plan on the Marine Bridge for the Apapa outbound lane of the bridge for a period of about 4 months.

The partial closure of the Bridge which would be from Saturday, August 20, to December 20, 2022, follows a notification from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing emergency repairs among the bridge.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who said traffic outbound Apapa will be diverted to the inbound lane to give way for a contraflow as the Apapa outbound lane will be closed for repairs.

What the Lagos State Government is saying

The statement partly reads, ‘’Following the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing emergency repair works along Marine Bridge, the Lagos State Government has released a traffic diversion plan for the Apapa outbound lane of the Bridge from Saturday, 20th August to 20th December, 2022.’’

Oladeinde in his statement gave assurance that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) would be available to direct traffic in addition to the installation of traffic signs to ameliorate inconveniences.

The Commissioner implored motorists to exercise patience in the axis as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.

What you should know

The rehabilitation work on Marine Bridge first began on September 29, 2021, with the diversion of traffic for a period of 12 weeks to allow the Federal Government commence emergency repair works on different sections of the bridge.

The Lagos State Government had earlier in January 2022, announced that it will partially close the Marine Bridge from Monday, January 17 to Saturday, April 2, 2022, for emergency repair works on the infrastructure.

The government stated that the partial closure was to allow the Federal Government carry out routine maintenance works on the bridge infrastructure.

The Federal Government had, on its own in January 2022, revealed that the ongoing rehabilitation works on the Marine Bridge Apapa, Lagos, is at 66% completion stage, noting that the rehabilitation work on the bridge was being done in phases.