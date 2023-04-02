Key highlights

The traffic diversion on Third Mainland Bridge is for rehabilitation/repair work on identified failed/peeled asphaltic sections of the bridge.

The repair work to be carried out on Sunday April 2, between 9.00 am and 4.00 pm.

Traffic will be diverted from one lane to another lane at the identified failed asphaltic sections on the Bridge

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan for the rehabilitation/repair work on identified failed/peeled asphaltic sections of the Third Mainland Bridge.

The state government said the repair work which would be done by Lagos State Public Works Corporation is expected to be carried out between 9.00 am to 4.00 pm on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

Traffic to be diverted

Oladeinde explained that traffic will be diverted from one lane to another lane at the identified failed asphaltic sections on the Bridge. He stressed that this was expedient to solve tailbacks along the bridge at the peak periods as a result of the failed sections.

While assuring that the State’s Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be available to direct traffic to ameliorate the inconveniences, Oladeinde implored Motorists to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that work has already started on the failed portions of the bridge with the maintenance work stretching 120 meters on both sides of the bridge, inbound Adeniji and Oworonshoki.

For the record

Recall that in August 2022, the Lagos State Government announced a traffic diversion plan for the commencement of repair works on sections with eroded asphalt along the Third Mainland Bridge.

The partial closure of some sections of the bridge is to allow the State Public Corporation to undertake repairs on those identified sections.

The 11.8-kilometre bridge which was commissioned in 1990 by the then military president, Ibrahim Babangida, is the longest of the 3 bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.