Key Highlights

The e-call up system for the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor is to help avert congestion caused by articulated trucks assessing the Lekki Deep seaport.

The implementation of the e-call up system will help synchronize the movement of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep seaport and others.

The Lagos State Government said the deployment of a Truck Queuing Management System in Lekki-Epe axis is to prevent the challenges faced in Apapa and Tin can.

The Lagos State Government has moved to avert gridlock caused by articulated trucks accessing the port corridor as it has approved the deployment of an e-call up system for the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, at a Stakeholders’ meeting held recently.

The meeting had in attendance top government functionaries from the Ministry of Transportation, representatives of Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Messrs. Call up Technologies.

E-call up to help synchronize movement of trucks

Oladeinde disclosed that the application of an e-call up system will help synchronize the movement of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, starting from Eleko junction to Lekki Free Trade Zone.

He explained that the state government plan is based on the urgent need to implement a sustainable effective and technology-driven solution for truck movement on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The Transport Commissioner also shared the State and Federal Government plans on road network expansion and inter-modal transport systems at an initial meeting held with the 5 Chairmen of Local Government Areas, (LGAs) Local Council Development Areas, (LCDAs) in Epe division, Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, (LWIL), representatives of Dangote Industries Limited, Nigeria Union Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG), Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Government to prevent repeat of Apapa, Tin can gridlock

Oladeinde further mentioned that an interim arrangement is also being put in place to decongest the roads through the evacuation of all illegal tankers from the red zone by a joint Task Force of the State, LGAs/LACDAs, Security Agencies and Stakeholders.

Speaking on the issue, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, while analyzing the challenges in Apapa and Tin can, emphasized the need to prevent a similar occurrence in the Lekki-Epe axis, hence the determination to deploy a Truck Queuing Management System in the area.

Giwa explained that the e-call up system is an effective way to manage the movement of trucks from holding bays to the pre-gate, before entering the port premises, adding that Six Holding Bays has been identified between Alaro city and other nearby towns in Epe and its environs which are currently under consideration for certification.

What you should know

It is yet to see if this initiative will succeed at the Lekki-Epe axis having failed to achieve the desired results when at Apapa and Tin can axis.

Recall that in January 2021, the NPA had announced the launch of Eto, an Electronic Truck call-up system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports and solicited the cooperation of stakeholders on its rollout.

During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports were required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.

The then Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, had given assurances to port users that the irresponsible parking of trucks on the port access roads would soon be a thing of the past.

Despite these measures, there were reports of sabotage of the initiative from transporters, truck owners and even some government officials.

Also truck drivers under the aegis of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) had accused Hitech Construction Company Ltd, a construction company rehabilitating the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, as being part of the impediments frustrating the electronic call-up system recently introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).