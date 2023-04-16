Key highlights

Lagos to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Ogun state and FRSC on traffic management to ease traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Express.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos said the OPIC section will be open to traffic on Monday while the Berger axis too will be completed by the end of the month of April.

Rehabilitation works on the Apongbon section of the Eko Bridge that was damaged by fire will be completed and open to traffic on May 31, 2023.

The Lagos State Government has once again moved to improve the traffic situation at the OPIC, Kara and Berger axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as the contractors speed up work on the project.

This is as the state government has reiterated its commitment to constant consultation with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on Traffic Management of the construction corridor of the expressway even as the work is ramping up to completion.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for transportation, DR Frederic Oladeinde, on April 15, 2023, where he assured the motoring public of expediting action by the Federal Government on the completion of the project in record time as announced by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Oladeinde, who was on duty tour of the construction zones especially around OPIC, Kara and Beger axis, at the weekend, assured the motoring public that he will continue to hold strategic meetings with the Federal Ministry of Works and its project Engineers to review the mode of works and proffer solutions that can ease the strain of traffic impact faced by road users.

Lagos collaborating with Ogun state, FRSC

The commissioner stated that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA), and its Ogun State counterpart, TRACE are working in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC) to ease the gridlock on the corridor.

He expressed sympathy for the plight being experienced by motorists on the corridor and appealed for calm as the construction works will soon come to an end.

Speaking on updates on the construction works, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr. Umar Bakare explained that the 3 existing lanes which the contractor usually worked with had to be reduced to 2 at each of the construction sections, thereby resulting in traffic buildup. He assured that the FRSC, LASTMA, and TRACE are usually on site to control traffic.

He said the contractor is rounding up work around Opic and with the completion of the Asphalt works, the section will be open to traffic by Monday while the Berger axis too will be completed by the end of the month of April.

The Controller of Works further explained that the contractor has increased the number of working gangs to 4 in order to increase the spate of work towards meeting up with the deadline of April.

Eko Bridge will open to traffic by May 31

With regards to Eko Bridge, Engr. Bakare stated that the rehabilitation works of the bridge are ongoing, especially at the fire-damaged section of Apongbon.

He added that work is being concentrated on the restoration of the structural defect caused by the inferno and once this is completed, he revealed that the bridge will be opened to traffic by May 31, 2023, while work will continue on the other sections of the rehabilitated bridge.

He sought the cooperation of the Motoring public in terms of compliance with traffic rules and regulations which will further improve movement around the construction zones.

For the record

The Federal Government had earlier said that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be completed by the end of April, a development that will be a huge relief to motorists and commuters.

The Lagos State Government had in March assured motorists that its collaboration with the Federal Government will ease the traffic situation on Kara, Berger-OPIC axis along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It explained that the review of the traffic management plan became necessary in view of the slow movement of traffic in the area.

Recall that about a week ago, the Federal Government said that all crash barriers around OPIC on the Ibadan-bound carriageway on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway had been removed and the area opened up to enable the free flow of traffic, especially during the Easter holidays.