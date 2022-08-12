FranklinCovey Education, the global leadership coaching company, has entered an exclusive partnership with EdTech start-up, Teesas, to deliver its suite of education-related products directly to students, schools and parents across Africa.

In Nigeria, Teesas will deploy the FranklinCovey ‘Leader in Me’ program in schools (primary, secondary and universities) and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People video content on social-emotional learning on the Teesas Education App.

The ‘Leader in Me’ is a whole-school transformation model and process developed in partnership with educators that empowers students with the leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. It is based on principles and practices of personal, interpersonal and organizational effectiveness, and upon the powerful premise that every child possesses unique strengths and has the ability to be a leader.

Drawing from Stephen Covey’s ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective People ’and ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens,’ the ‘Leader in Me’ training and consultation builds on four core areas: professional development for educators, known as 7 Habits for Educators which is designed for principals, head teachers and school administrators; 7 Habits for Happy Kids aimed at pre-schoolers and kindergarten; 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens which targets Highschool students and teens and 7 Habits for Families intended for parents and family learning.

Osayi Izedonmwen, founder and CEO of Teesas said that he and his team were extremely excited when FranklinCovey Education reached out to his company because the transformative ‘Leader in Me’ training addresses educational gaps at the foundational level just like the Teesas Education App.

“As an impact-driven organisation, our content is designed to develop the total child from an academic standpoint as well as social and emotional learning. Teesas was the first EdTech in Nigeria to launch an e-learning app for children in reception (kindergarten) through primary school because we know that children need a solid foundation to be successful later in life.

“What makes the FranklinCovey ‘Leader in Me’ phenomenal is that it targets both the teacher and student. This is important because teachers can only impart the knowledge that they have. So, if we empower teachers to become great leaders, we’ll be empowering our children to lead themselves and uphold strong principles,” he said.

To kick off the partnership, the first ‘Leader in Me’ training under the umbrella of the Principal’s Academy was delivered by FranklinCovey’s international coaching team in Lagos from 8 – 9 August. The workshop themed: The 4 Roles of Great Leaders had participants from leading schools across Nigeria. In the coming months, the ‘Leader in Me’ e-learning content will be available for subscription on the Teesas Education app.

News continues after this ad

Bill McInytre, Vice President of FranklinCovey Education said “we are so excited to be partnering with Teesas Education to bring you a new Leadership training paradigm for schools, students and families that is effective and all-inclusive. Over the years, the ‘Leader in Me’ model has built resilience and leadership in students, created a high-trust culture, and helped improve academic achievement. School communities in Africa can now bid farewell to the old Carrot-Stick method of Leadership, it is time to embrace the Whole Person Paradigm.”

With Teesas already offering core lessons including; Maths, Literacy and Sciences, educational content in Nigerian indigenous languages Bini, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Tiv as well as anti-bullying lessons. This partnership aimed at bringing social-emotional learning and leadership content places Teesas in a league of its own as the only EdTech that is truly focused and has acquired capabilities to develop the whole child.