The Lagos State Government has deployed a Special Operations team in charge of landed property, to the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) in order to complement and boost an enforcement action against non-conforming, defective structures.

The General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, while receiving the leader of the team at the agency’s head office in GRA Ikeja, said the arrival of the team would go a long way in enhancing the activities of the enforcement unit of the Agency.

Oki revealed that LASBCA is now in a position to expand its coverage areas to ensure that non-conforming, defective and distressed structures can promptly be detected and pulled down to avert sudden collapse that might result in loss of lives and property.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to lay a lot of emphasis on the safety and well-being of Lagosians through monitoring of all existing and ongoing building construction. He charged the Special Operations team to work assiduously and uphold professionalism at all times.

The Special Operations Team to ensure best practices

Speaking at the occasion, the Head of the Special Operations Team, Engr. Toyin Omotosho, said that members of his team are committed and dedicated while embracing teamwork, honesty and best practices in the discharge of their duties at all times.

News continues after this ad

The deployment of the Special Team to LASBCA is in line with the recommendation contained in the White Paper submitted to the State Government on the collapsed building at 44, Gerard Road, Ikoyi.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has in recent times been very serious with the demolition and sealing off of distressed and non-conforming properties across the state for breaching the state’s physical planning laws and failure to get approval from the relevant authorities.

Serious concerns have been raised over the monitoring of building development by the relevant state agencies and their compliance with the state’s building regulations and physical planning laws.

This became very imperative after the 21-storey Ikoyi building collapse that left over 45 people dead and many others injured.

Also, the state government is applying stricter controls and regulations for property developers due to increasing cases of collapsed buildings which has claimed many lives in the state.

The state government had stressed on the need for Planning Permits and Project Boards to be present at every building construction site in the state.