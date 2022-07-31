The combined market capitalization of stocks worth over one trillion (SWOOTs) depreciated by 3.49% to close at N20.01 trillion from N20.74 trillion the previous week, reflecting a decline of N723.86 billion. Stocks included in this classification are AIRTELAFRICA, BUA CEMENT, DANGOTE CEMENT, NESTLE and MTNN Plc.

Stock Performance

MTNN Plc – N200.10

MTNN Plc’s share price closed at N200.10 at the end of the trading sessions of the week to reflect a decline of 13.11% week-on-week. This means that the total amount lost by investors was N614 billion, causing a dip in the market capitalization of the company.

The communications company, a competitor of Airtel Nigeria Plc, has a total market capitalization of N4.07 trillion.

MTNN Plc is now the third-highest in market value on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The company released its H1 2022 financial result, reflecting a 20.07% growth in revenue for the period, while profit after tax grew significantly by 28.06% from N141.82 billion in H1 2021 to N181.62 billion in the current period.

Nestle Nigeria Plc – N 1,262.3

Nestle Nigeria Plc’s share was down by 9.84% to close the week at N1,262.3 per share, amidst sell-offs and buy-interests during the trading week. The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company currently has a market capitalization of N1 trillion.

Nestle Nigeria Plc is now the only company under the NGX Consumer goods Index to be worth over a trillion, following the exit of BUA Foods from the SWOOTs category.

The H1 2022 financial result revealed a profit of N27.74 billion, representing a 28% increase from the prior-year period as revenue grew by 30% from N171 billion to N222 billion. Earnings per share for the period was at N12.33.

Other companies under the SWOOT classification remained unchanged in share prices and their performances are summarized below:

Airtel Africa Plc – N1,905.40

Airtel Africa Plc’s share price remained unchanged during the week to stand at N1905.4 per share at the end of the trading week, with a market capitalization of N7.16 trillion.

As the most capitalized company on the exchange once again, it led the SWOOTs strongly, with MTNN, its competitor as the second-most capitalized stock, far behind.

The telecom giant released its Unaudited Financial Statement for the quarter ended June 2022 revealing a 13% growth in revenue from $1.11 billion in 2021 to $1.26 billion in the current period.

The profit after tax for the period also appreciated significantly by 25.3% from $142 million in 2020 to $178 million.

BUA Cement Plc – N69.30

BUA Cement Plc’s share price close the week flat at N69.3, retaining its market capitalization at N2.35 trillion at the end of the trading week.

The company’s H1 2022 financial report revealed a revenue of N9186.56 billion, reflecting a growth of 45% from N124.28 billion in 2021. Similarly, profit after tax increased by N7 billion, reflecting a 34% increase from N21.02 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, to N28.22 billion in the current period.

Dangote Cement Plc – N265.00

Dangote Cement Plc’s share retained its share price at N265.00 as it traded flat during the week. The company, which is a competitor of Bua Cement Plc and Wapco Plc, and the most capitalized cement producer on the NGX, has a total Market capitalization of N4.51 trillion.

Dangote Cement Plc is the third most-valued company quoted on the exchange and makes up roughly 22% of the total market capitalization of all stocks worth over one trillion.

The Q1 2022 financial result revealed a profit of N105.85 billion during the period, representing an 18% increase Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, Revenue for the period stood at N413.18 billion, a 24.20% increase from the corresponding period of 2021.