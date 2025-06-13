The Nigerian All-Share Index wrapped up trading on Friday, June 13, 2025, on a strong note, advancing by 770.43 points to close at 115,429.54.

This marks a 0.67% gain from the previous day’s close of 114,659.11, firmly breaking through the 115,000 territory for the first time, as heavyweight BUA Cement gained over 7%.

Trading activity increased significantly as market volume surged to 933.1 million shares, nearly doubling the 471 million shares exchanged in the previous session.

Market capitalization followed suit, rising to N72.8 trillion across 20,500 deals, solidifying its hold above the N72 trillion mark.

Top gainers on the day included MAYBAKER, LIVINGTRUST, and INFINITY, each recording the maximum allowable gain of 10.00%.

On the flip side, NNFM and CONOIL were among the biggest losers, shedding 10.00% and 9.99%, respectively.

In terms of activity, TANTALIZER and GTCO led the pack in traded volumes, standing out as the day’s most actively exchanged stocks.

Market summary

Current ASI: 115,429.54

Previous ASI: 114,659.11

Day Change: +0.67%

Year-to-Date Performance: +12.15%

Volume Traded: 933.1 million shares

Market Cap: N72.8 trillion

Top 5 gainers

MAYBAKER: Up 10.00% to N15.40

LIVINGTRUST: Up 10.00% to N5.72

INFINITY: Up 10.00% to N7.70

STANBIC: Up 9.98% to N79.35

MRS: Up 9.94% to N155.90

Top 5 losers

NNFM: Down 10.00% to N112.55

CONOIL: Down 9.99% to N241.50

ENAMELWA: Down 9.98% to N18.50

UPL: Down 9.84% to N5.50

JOHNHOLT: Down 9.49% to N6.20

Trading volume

Daily trading activity saw a significant boost, with volume soaring to 933.1 million shares, nearly doubling the 471 million shares recorded the previous day.

TANTALIZERS led the activity chart with an impressive 420.4 million shares traded.

GTCO followed with 35.4 million shares, attracting strong investor interest.

ZENITHBANK also remained active, with 34.7 million shares changing hands.

CWG and FIRSTHOLDCO rounded out the top five, recording 29.8 million and 27.2 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO emerged as the leader with transactions worth N2.5 billion.

ZENITHBANK came next at N1.7 billion,

STANBIC recorded N1.4 billion,

OANDO posted N1.02 billion,

And TANTALIZER capped the top trades with N946 million in value.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), there was notable upward momentum:

BUA CEMENT rallied by 7.53%, MTNN advanced 1.56%; International Breweries edged up 0.95%.

On the flip side, Nigerian Breweries (NB) slipped 0.76%.

In the FUGAZ banking group:

UBA gained 1.69%, GTCO rose 0.70%, ACCESSCORP added 0.45%, ZENITHBANK inched up 0.20%.

However, FIRSTHOLDCO fell by 5.37%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has shattered the 115,000 barrier as bullish rally in some select large-cap stocks persists.

A continued rally in mid and large-cap stocks in the coming session could propel the index higher, as it looks to attempt 120,000.