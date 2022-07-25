Introduction

If you trade cryptocurrencies, you know how powerful it is—to have an extensive portfolio held uninterrupted for a while. This power, however, raises a dilemma for holders. We hear this objection all the time: crypto holders are missing out on profits because they end up not utilizing the many advantages of cryptocurrency or not making the best of volatility. Or an even more incompatible idea: that you can’t make money here without spending it! In other words, there’s a point of view that investing long-term in cryptocurrencies means “being sheep” and being content with steady gains over time. But if you could borrow cryptocurrency long-term, this problem doesn’t come into play.

Roqqu Rolls out Infinity Loans

Borrowing cryptocurrency is a better way to get your hands on a large number of funds without interrupting your precious holdings. In line with the supercharged vision of Roqqu 2.0, we have made it easy for you to borrow liquid funds instantly. These funds depend on the current value of your cryptocurrency asset holdings.

How do Infinity Loans work?

You take out a crypto loan, collateralized with more volatile assets such as Bitcoin or Ethereum – and in return, you receive an agreed loan amount in a stable currency (e.g., USDT). To be eligible, you need a verified Roqqu account with a substantial amount of crypto. This eligibility grants you 30% instant liquidity without any fees or intermediaries. The loan will be charged at an interest rate of 0.1% daily. Your portfolio is always at your fingertips, so all you have to do is ask! After repaying the loan, you receive your collateral in full, even if it has increased in value multiple times.

We care deeply about every one of our users, and not just their money. That’s why it’ll hurt if unforeseen volatility events diminish your cryptocurrency collateral; if that happens, we will liquidate the collateral and use the proceeds to help cover your loan.

Why choose infinity Loans?

Borrowing against cryptocurrencies allows individuals to unlock the potential of their digital assets by leveraging them as collateral for loans. Other exchanges limit how much anyone can borrow, but Roqqu infinity loans enable users to borrow any amount they want with no limits at all. No matter how much you want to borrow, with the right collateral, you can have it.

Get a Loan in 4 easy steps.

Step 1: log in to your dashboard

Step 2: tap on loans

Step 3: fill in the amount you intend to take

Step 4: complete the process with your pin or auth code from Google authenticator

Conclusion

Roqqu fills a critical need in the crypto community and is a solid member of the growing list of companies working to make cryptocurrency transactions easier. The Roqqu platform is secure, straightforward, and simple to use. Our infinity loan feature is a powerful addition to the digital market for borrowing funds—funds that will allow holders to profit from the uninterrupted future growth of their assets.

As the price continues to go up, so too does the value of your cryptocurrency assets. Don’t miss out on your cryptocurrency gains; sign in , and click on the Loans button now.