Roqqu, the biggest blockchain company in Nigeria, has emerged as the 2022 Best Blockchain Company in Nigeria of the Year at the Business & Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, confirming the reports of our excellence that we’ve received in the past.

Listed as a nominee in this category that featured remarkable competitors seeking the number one spot as Best Blockchain Company in Nigeria of the Year was a huge honour for us and a humbling experience.

We believe that Roqqu’s win of this prestigious award is a well-deserved recognition of its contributions to the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain as a whole in Africa in the last few years.

Every year, Business Day celebrates the achievements of phenomenal players in the

financial services industry through the BAFI Awards. Backed by BusinessDay’s Research and Intelligence Unit, the BAFI Awards is a yearly recognition of the achievements of key figures (businesses & individuals) across several categories in the financial industry, including Fintech, banking, insurance, investments, pension funds, and other financial services.

These key leaders are celebrated in a glamorous award ceremony featuring fine dining and music. The 2022 BAFI Awards held on Saturday, 5th November 2022, at the Lagos

Continental Hotel, the event was graced by the crème de la crème of the Nigerian banking and finance sector.

Receiving the award for Best Blockchain Company in Nigeria of the Year on behalf of Roqqu was Head of Marketing, PR for Roqqu, Shonibare Ayo.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Ayo thanked the organizers of the event as well as the management and staff of Roqqu. He also extended his appreciation to the brand’s customers because Roqqu wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t have people to build for. He also recognized that the award is a recognition of our commitment to building and making the blockchain ecosystem mainstream in Africa. One where Africans can with the use of just one app can access several opportunities available in the blockchain space.

This award serves as a reminder that the work that we do does not go unnoticed, and it also serves as an encouragement to continue the great work that we do. As a brand, the award further motivates us to continue building innovative tools using blockchain technology to better the lives of our people.

This is just the start of more to come. We have a lot planned in the coming months and years at large, for it is our desire that even Africans residing outside of Africa get to enjoy all the benefits that Roqqu provides.