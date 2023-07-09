Roqqu is thrilled to commemorate a significant milestone as we celebrate our fourth year in business. It has been an incredible journey filled with growth, innovation, and the support of our amazing customers and partners.

We are proud to look back on the past four years and reflect on our accomplishments as we pave the way for an even more exciting future.

Since our inception in 2019, Roqqu has experienced remarkable growth. We started as a small team with a vision, and through dedication, hard work, and the unwavering support of our customers, we have expanded our reach and impact. What began as a humble venture has evolved into a thriving enterprise, serving customers over 1.6 million in Nigeria & gaining reach across the globe.

At Roqqu, innovation is at the core of everything we do. Over the past four years, we have continuously pushed the boundaries of what is possible, introducing groundbreaking products, services, and solutions that have transformed industries and empowered our customers. Through embracing emerging technologies, staying ahead of trends, and fostering a culture of creativity, we have positioned ourselves as a leader in the blockchain sector.

We would not have reached this milestone without the invaluable support and trust of our customers, partners, and employees. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every individual who has contributed to our success. Your loyalty, feedback, and collaboration have been instrumental in shaping our journey and driving us forward. We remain committed to providing you with exceptional experiences and solutions that meet and exceed your expectations.

As we celebrate our fourth year, we are excited about what lies ahead. We have ambitious plans for growth, further innovation, and expanding our impact. Our commitment to delivering excellence, fostering customer success, and embracing change remains unwavering. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey as we continue to shape the future of the blockchain sector globally.

To mark this special occasion, we have planned an anniversary celebration filled with exciting activities from the 7th of July through the 1st of August 2023. Join us by downloading the Roqqu App on Google Play Store & AppStore as we express our appreciation and celebrate together.It will be an opportunity to connect, network, and share in the joy of reaching this significant milestone.

As we celebrate four years of growth, innovation, and success, we extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, and with your continued support, we are confident that the best is yet to come. Here’s to the next chapter and many more years of success as the Journey of Dreams is just Beginning!

Thank you for being an integral part of our story.