Roqqu has mastered the art of being in the lame light for only the right reasons. A couple of weeks ago, we were in the news for signing Mr Ololade Ahmed (a.k.a. Asake) as a brand ambassador to drive our quest on a global adoption initiative. On the 1st of November, the team tagged the month as the month of making “BIG MOVES” today; we are on the news for going global. Roqqu has crossed Africa’s borders and is licensed to operate in over 28 European countries.

One of Roqqu’s most important missions is to drive Blockchain and Crypto adoption, making virtually every service in the crypto and blockchain space available to people of all demographics using their simplified All-in-one App. An app that allows users to buy, sell and swap cryptocurrency in milliseconds. It doesn’t just stop at that; the Roqqu app also enables users to participate in the NFT market, make and collect payments seamlessly, use virtual cards, deposit and withdraw fiat easily, and even get passive income on a referral bonus.

In our research in a quest to push this drive, we found that Europe needs to catch up in the global average of cryptocurrency adoption. They crawl globally with an average of 27%. European Crypto exchanges come with more complicated user interfaces and high fees, making it difficult for early traders to participate in crypto as much as they want.

Even Nigerians who have moved and have family and friends in the diaspora and the shores of European countries may have lost the zeal to do more with crypto.

We also discovered crypto-curious consumers in these countries interested in learning more about the blockchain space or want to make their first purchase but need help finding a simplified exchange to help build this interest. With all these in mind, the Roqqu team decided to take steps towards expansion and are currently making “BIG MOVES” as the first Nigerian-based Crypto exchange, driving crypto adoption in 28 European countries.

In an interview with the Head of Product at Roqqu, Mr Israel Ololade, he revealed how this global expansion aligns with the brand’s drive to become the number one blockchain and Crypto company globally to push borderless remittance to its entire course. In these countries, Roqqu users would be able to; buy, sell and swap their coins, make payments via their virtual cards, accept payments through payment links, and many more we have in store.

There’s no limit to what can be done on your Roqqu App, even with your location showing a country far away from home in Europe. As we progressively sit on the top charts as the best crypto exchange platform at home and abroad, we will consolidate our efforts in Europe. So, we should expect a wave of mind-blowing offers and product features. If you live in Europe and have always wanted to join the blockchain & crypto bandwagon, to trade without the restrictions of high transaction fees, now is a great time to join the movement.

Roqqu dey for you already. We are just in a city close now.