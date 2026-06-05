Talstack has joined the iDICE Startup Bridge Founders Lab as its learning platform partner, providing the learning infrastructure and curriculum expertise to support a 12-week structured entrepreneurship programme for 185 early-stage Nigerian founders. Other News The Emperor, the premium, and his visionFG flags off N1.245 trillion Gombe-Biu Highway reconstruction, awards project to Hi-techWorld Environment Day: […]

Talstack has joined the iDICE Startup Bridge Founders Lab as its learning platform partner, providing the learning infrastructure and curriculum expertise to support a 12-week structured entrepreneurship programme for 185 early-stage Nigerian founders.

The first cohort commenced in May 2026.

The Founders Lab is designed for founders at the idea, prototype or early-MVP stage who are building digital or technology-enabled businesses across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria.

In a related article, Talstack shared how its in-house course development expertise supported the design and build-out of the programme coursework, while its learning platform will support structured programme delivery.

At key points in the programme, participants who meet defined milestones and demonstrate strong progress will unlock grant funding of up to ₦10 million.

“One of Talstack’s focus areas is helping talented people access the learning, skills and feedback they need to create extraordinary value. What makes this programme exciting is experienced operators and entrepreneurs teaching cohorts of founders from across Nigeria. This kind of entrepreneurship knowledge transfer is rare, and we’re glad to be part of making it available”, said Seni Sulyman, Founder & CEO, Talstack.

The iDICE Startup Bridge operates under the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Initiative, implemented by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Bank of Industry and financed by the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement and the Islamic Development Bank.

About Talstack

Talstack is a people management platform built for HR and People teams to develop employee skills, manage performance, and improve business outcomes. Its performance management solution enables companies to improve employee execution, while its learning management solution enables organisations to create, organise and manage training programmes at any scale.

About iDICE Startup Bridge.

iDICE Startup Bridge is a structured entrepreneurship and growth programme designed to take Nigerian founders from where they are to where they’re capable of going. It is a program implemented by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Bank of Industry, and financed by the AfDB, AFD, and IsDB; to support Nigerian founders from early-stage ideas to scalable businesses through training, mentorship, and access to capital that unlocks as you hit your milestones.