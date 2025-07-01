The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced the successful completion of the River Niger crossing on the critical Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s gas infrastructure development.

Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Bayo Ojulari, disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week Conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

His keynote address marks his first to industry leaders and participants since President Bola Tinubu appointed him as NNPCL GCEO.

The event is themed, “Accelerating Global Energy Progress Through Investment, Partnerships & Innovation”.

River Niger crossing was previously considered one of the most technically challenging segments of the project.

But addressing industry stakeholders and participants, the NNPCL GCEO said the company has surmounted the biggest challenge to the project activation.

He added that the pipeline will be completed before the end of the year, noting that it would deliver gas to multiple markets across the country and support long-awaited industrial growth in northern Nigeria.

“Now we are honoured by the grace of God, before the end of the year, to complete the pipeline connections and begin the connections and all of that, and feed all the markets that we need to feed along the lines with the economic development impact that we all expect.”

The AKK pipeline is a flagship project aimed at enhancing domestic gas utilisation, improving power generation, and creating new industrial corridors.

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline is a 40-inch by 614km linear pipeline system running from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kano with associated intermediate, terminal gas facilities and other related equipment to transport natural gas to off-takers at Abuja

Ojulari also announced a full recovery in pipeline infrastructure security and capacity across the country. According to him, as of June 29, 2025, the country had achieved 100 per cent pipeline availability, a feat he described as “previously unthinkable” given the long history of sabotage and vandalism in the sector.

“For years, whenever we gathered at this event, we lamented the insecurity around our pipeline network and its impact on crude oil production. But I am pleased to share with you today that, through collective efforts of the federal government, regulatory bodies, the military, and the industry, we have 100 per cent pipeline availability today,” Ojulari said.

However, he noted that while pipeline access is no longer a constraint, the country’s oil production levels remain below potential.

“As of last month, we averaged 1.35 million barrels per day in crude production, and with condensates, it came to about 1.6mbpd. So now that the pipelines are available, the question becomes: where is the production?”

Ojulari attributed the suboptimal output to years of underinvestment, warning that Nigeria must urgently attract new capital into the oil and gas sector to take full advantage of the restored infrastructure and favourable market dynamics.

“We have solved the infrastructure bottleneck; now we need investments to raise production. The stars are beginning to align, and this is the time to act,” he said.

The GCEO called on both local and international investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s improved pipeline security, regulatory reforms, and expanding gas infrastructure to commit fresh capital to upstream and midstream projects.

What you should know

AKK pipeline, spanning approximately 614 kilometers, is designed to transport 2.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day.

In its Monthly Report Summary for April 2025, the NNPC announced the completion of key technical interventions on the AKK and OB3 gas pipeline projects, particularly addressing challenges related to River Niger crossings.

According to the report, the AKK gas project stood at 70%.