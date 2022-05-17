Northern Nigeria has over 9 million people among the 19 states; And despite the notion that Northern Nigeria is unwelcoming of innovation, there has been an emerging tech ecosystem there.

Our app is loved all over and in the North so much because of its ease and simplicity. Currently, we have over 500,000 thousand users from the North, and we intend to keep increasing this number.

According to our CEO;

We all at Roqqu love Nigeria and this extends to the North; what better way to show this than the King of the North Himself, Adam Abdullahi Adam, popularly known as Daddy Hikima.

He is undoubtedly the biggest Hausa social media influencer of our time. As a Registered Nurse and Actor, Daddy Hikima has built a solid fan base because of his warm, relatable content on Youtube and Instagram.

The Roqqu representative welcomed Daddy Hakima from the airport, ushering him into the beautiful city of Lagos. On the 11th of May, we celebrated him at our HeadQuarters in the grand Roqqu style, celebrating him as he explored the perimeters of the office.

After the grand opening, the CEO of Roqqu began with an opening speech, welcoming the new ambassador to the Roqqu family.

He spoke about how the brand concluded choosing these individuals and why they were a perfect fit.

What will this partnership mean for Roqqu?

Our ambassadors will reflect our mission to the rest of the world as our ears and eyes.

What this Partnership Entails;

Build a more prosperous relationship with our customers in the North.

Interpret and offer product information and offerings in the Hausa Language.

Communicate the needs of Roqqu Northern customers. Back to Us

What will this partnership mean for you?

We have a lot in store for our people; we are dedicated to actualizing this in all 19 states in the North, beginning with Kaduna, Nigeria. We have opened the banks for you. No matter who you are and where you are from, you can join Roqqu and enjoy our exceptional product offerings.

Don’t miss out on all the beautiful content, and who knows, you just might be surprised with a giveaway from @DaddyHikima Himself. Watch this space: Instagram: @RoqquHQ

Roqqu as the biggest crypto exchange in West Africa; We are always looking out for the best to the benefit of these users as we have a lot in store for them.

Join the train now by downloading the Roqqu App on android Play Store and IOS Apple Store

Roqqu X Daddy Hikima