The Nigerian Immigration Service has announced the launch of the enhanced e-Passport for Nigerians in the United Kingdom and the United States of America, which comes with a ten-year validity.
This is for the Nigerian missions and consulates in the UK and the USA, according to a statement by the Nigerian Immigration service on Thursday.
The e-passports were launched last year to counter the passport booklet crisis facing the Service.
What they are saying
NIS said the passport comes in 3 categories, which are 32-page 5-year validity, 64-page 5-year validity and 64-page 10-year validity.
The steps to get the passport are:
- Visit passport.immigration.gov.ng
- Fill form and make payment online
- After successful payment book appointment date.
- Print appointment slip
- Visit pre-selected mission and consulate with all required documents
- NIN is mandatory for applying for the epassport
NIS said timeline for processing epassport is 5 weeks for fresh applications and 3 weeks for renewals.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last year that the FG launched the Electronic Temporary Passport to cater for Nigerians desirous of returning home but whose national passport is not available.
- They later announced the launch of an enhanced e-passport, which they say will improve the passport application process for Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.
- NIS said the process of securing a passport had been riddled with challenges from the shortage of booklets to louting, with an economy of corruption built around it.
