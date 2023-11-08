The Federal Government has introduced upgraded e-passport services at specific Nigerian Embassies in Italy, Spain, Greece, Austria, and Switzerland.

Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, officially opened the facilities at the Nigerian Embassy in Rome.

Dr. Adedotun Aridegbe, the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), delivered a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, outlining the introduction of additional passport processing centres.

This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of passport processing for Nigerians in the diaspora.

In his remark, Tunji-Ojo highlighted that President Bola Tinubu’s government is committed to citizen diplomacy and the improvement of services for the diaspora community.

At the opening of the facilities, the Interior Minister who was represented by the Acting Comptroller General, Caroline Adepoju announced that the enhanced e-Passport in Europe will be rolled out in phases.

“Phase one, which includes Spain, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy, is officially Introduced in Rome while phase two is scheduled to be implemented by the end of the week.

“This accomplishment has garnered high regard from the international community,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo added that the enhanced e-Passport would significantly reduce processing delays in Europe, provided applicants adhered strictly to application guidelines.

He highlighted the significance of both using the online application and payment platform on passport.immigration.gov.ng and ensuring that their passport application data is synchronized with their National Identification Number (NIN).

He added that the advanced travel document offers three categories: i. 32-page Five-year validity category ii. 64-page Five-year validity category iii. 64-page Ten-year validity category (for adults only)

He enjoined applicants with complaints to use the following channels for resolution:

“(i) Twitter: @nigimmigration (ii) Website: www.immigration.gov.ng to interact with the virtual assistant and the Contact Center on; 09121900655, 09121556359, 09121477092,” he said.