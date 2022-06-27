The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, stated that it seized N1.3 billion worth of goods between May to June around Ogun and its environs.

This was disclosed by the Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, at a press briefing on Monday in Idiroko, Ogun based on NAN.

He stated that N1,290,108,608.00 was the total estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizures made between May and June.

What the NCS is saying

Bamidele Makinde stated that during routine patrols, members of the command seized illegal drugs and narcotics in a cooperative effort with other state security organizations.

Makinde added that during its anti-smuggling activities between May and June, the command made N12.8 million from the importation and sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) that was seized at various sites and points of exit to the Republic of Benin.

“A fuel tanker suspected to contain 45,000 litres of adulterated diesel with an estimated Duty Paid Value of N81,823,200.00, was abandoned by a suspected bunkerer who absconded upon sighting our operatives along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway.In addition, about 10,973 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, was seized and disposed of in line with extant laws,” he said.

Makinde credited the command’s stepped-up anti-smuggling efforts, which had continued to build momentum and culminated in the seizure of numerous commodities, with the success.

“The synergy and collaboration with sister security agencies in the state had also contributed to this remarkable progress,” he said.

What you should know

Nigeria presently ranks as the eighth nation in the world with the cheapest gasoline prices, with Nigerian consumers spending $0.42 a litre, according to the survey. This is a result of the FGN heavily subsidizing imported goods.

Nairametrics reported that an estimated 15.64 million litres of petrol are smuggled out of Nigerian daily. Nigerian petroleum products retail on average 3.7 times cheaper than those of its neighbours, which has given smugglers unfair possibilities for arbitrage

Some of the items seized

He listed the illicit drugs to include 117 small sacks, six big sacks, 1,100 wraps (book size), 81 wraps (coconut size) of cannabis sativa, and a cartoon containing 1,100 packets of Tramadol (225mg per table ×10).

Also seized were 390 Cartons of frozen poultry products, 19 bales and 104 sacks of foreign used clothes, 120 cartons of new foot wears (including 23 pairs of new slippers), 53 cartons of foreign used shoes, 122 cartons of foreign wine.

The command also seized 72 pieces of used compressors, 10 vehicles, two foreign used vehicles, four motorcycles, 289 cartons of imported tomato paste and vehicle spare parts.

Makinde said two vehicles laden with 882 bags/50g each of foreign parboiled rice were seized within Abeokuta axis, in line with sections 46 and 169, respectively of Customs and Excise Management Act CEMA, CAP C45 L.F.N.2004.

The Customs boss added that a smuggled truck load of about 320 cartons (23,400 pairs) of imported foot wears, which fell under Import Prohibition List, Schedule 3 of Common External Tariff (CEF), with an estimated DPV of N764,974,800.00, was intercepted during intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operations.