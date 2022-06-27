A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report revealed that crypto-focused hedge funds are increasingly shorting the controversial U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, Tether (USDT), amid a bleak market outlook nearly a month after the implosion of terraUSD (UST).

Leon Marshall, head of institutional sales at Genesis, the first U.S. OTC bitcoin trading company, said in a statement that “There has been a real spike in the interest from traditional hedge funds who are taking a look at tether and looking to short it.” Marshall added the positions were worth at least “hundreds of millions” of dollars.

Genesis explained that short positions increased after the multi-billion-dollar implosion of UST. Prices of the programmable stablecoin, which is supposed to trade 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, plunged to currently trading 3 cents as of the time of this writing. The fall of LUNA and UST caused a contagion risk damage within the crypto space that affected prominent crypto lenders and trading funds.

What You Should Know

According to the WSJ, some funds are shorting USDT as a bet on the broader economy as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates to curb 40-year-high inflation. Others are concerned about the quality of the assets backing tether.

Stablecoins like Tether are backed by fiat currencies and equivalent asset investments such as “commercial paper,” bank deposits, bonds, gold, and cryptocurrencies, as per issuer Tether Global.

The stablecoin market has taken a hit since UST’s implosion in May with investors redeeming huge amounts of USDT. In mid-June, investors pulled some $1.7 billion from Tether in a week alone.

Data from CoinGecko reveals that Tether’s market capitalization has fallen over $20 billion since mid-May.

Funds like Fir Tree Partners and Viceroy Research LLC have previously bet against Tether, citing opacity about the asset’s actual backing and the lack of audited reserves.

Tether officials have, however, denied such risks exist. In June, Tether said rumors of its portfolio being “85% backed by Chinese or Asian commercial paper” were “completely false” and likely perpetrated by those looking to generate “additional profits from an already stressed market.

In April, a Tether spokesperson told MarketWatch that said that the short-sellers seem to be involved in a “clever scheme to raise capital from those less knowledgeable, by leveraging on disinformation with the end goal of collecting a management fee.”