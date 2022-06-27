New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), the party for which the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso intends to run for as President claims it has registered 2 million members in Borno State.

This was disclosed by the Borno Chairman of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Mr Mohammed Mustafa in an interview with NAN on Sunday.

He added that the party also has structures right from the wards to the state level to mobilise the electorate.

What he is saying

The state chairman said: “We have fielded candidates in all elective positions in Borno and have structures right from the wards to state level, mobilising the electorate.

“Apart from our presidential candidate who is Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, we have a governorship candidate, three senatorial candidates, 10 House of Representatives candidates and 28 House of Assembly candidates to vote for massively in Borno.

“We are set to surprise others with our strength of over two million members and supporters.

“We are looking towards 2023 elections with full confidence and hope to win by the grace of God,”

He also added that the PVC registration is a tedious process, but urged eligible voters that are now more enlightened to take the pain to go and register so that they can actively participate in electing leaders of their choice

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State, won the Presidential primaries election for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 elections.

He pledged that if elected as president, his administration will ensure that adequate roads are provided, ensure that trains are working, among several other infrastructural programmes.

He said: “Our government will ensure that adequate roads are provided, ensure that trains are working.

“We are going to improve the aviation industry to make it more effective and affordable so that many people as possible can travel either by road by water or by air in this country.