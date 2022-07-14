The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has picked Lagos cleric Archbishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate in the 2023 general election.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission said the NNPP and the African Action Congress (ADC) were yet to upload their nominations for the 2023 presidential election.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the NNPP on its official Twitter account on Thursday, July 14, 2002, and seen by Nairametrics.

NNPP in a short tweet post said, ‘’Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.’’

Idahosa who hails from Edo State is the presiding Bishop and the senior pastor of God First Ministry, popularly known as Illumination Assembly, Lekki Light Centre (LLC), Ajah, Lagos.

What you should know

The spokesperson of the NNPP, Agbo Major, had earlier revealed that the party would later today unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate to the party’s Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He said that the NNPP had commenced the downloading of Form EC9 from the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The statement read; “NNPP yesterday commenced uploading of Form EC9 of all guber and HoA candidates and would conclude it today Thur 14/7/22. The vice presidential candidate of the party would also be unveiled later today. Pls ignore all insinuations coming from mischief makers.”