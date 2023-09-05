A faction of NNPP leadership, led by Major Agbo, has expelled the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, over his alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of party funds.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) said that Kwankwaso’s expulsion was due to his refusal to appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

This was contained in a statement released by NNPP factional National Publicity Secretary, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Abdulrasaq, the decision to expel Kwankwaso immediately was taken after he failed to appear before the disciplinary panel to defend himself over the allegations of ‘gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party campaign funds within five days.’

He also added that the expulsion was done in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

His words,

“The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1, and resolved that following the refusal of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee which sat on Thursday, August 31, after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

The erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”

Kwankwaso’s Faction Reaction

Reacting to the development, an ally of Kwankwaso and National auditor of the party, Ladipo Johnson, countered the report, emphasizing that Agbo’s faction does not have the locus standi to sack the former presidential candidate. He further noted that Kwankwaso still maintains intact communication with the National Working Committee of the party, and no such move is made by the NWC.

He said,

“How can they expel Kwankwaso? Someone whose relationship with the National Working Committee is intact here at the national headquarters in Abuja? We will soon be having a press conference to address this matter.”

What You Should Know

Earlier this month, Major Agbo, leading the new faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, declared its intention to launch an investigation into Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate, and certain loyalists. This inquiry revolves around allegations of misappropriation involving more than N1 billion in proceeds from the sale of nomination forms.

The faction also levelled accusations against Buba Galadima, a party chieftain within the NNPP, alleging that he showed favouritism by promoting specific party candidates and imposing their selection over other aspiring members.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Major Agbo said,

“NNPP will conduct a thorough probe into the mismanagement of well over one billion naira raised from the sale of forms to aspirants from March 2022 to date. The meeting resolved to invite relevant security agencies to properly examine the party’s accounts to demand explanations from the party’s presidential candidate, the party’s chairman who left in March 2023, the sacked acting chairman, and the National Secretary.

“This is to restore the confidence of party members and candidates who came forward with their hard-earned money to purchase forms. The party also queried the rationale for the location of the Situation Room in the presidential candidate’s residence.

“It noted that the illegal location created room for massive corruption and manipulation leading to the imposition of candidates by Buba Galadima and his co-travellers and resolved to set up a committee to launch a probe into it. It therefore called for written complaints from aggrieved candidates who were shortchanged after making payments for forms into the party’s account.”