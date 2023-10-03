WAEC has just commenced the 76th Meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) to consider & decide on the malpractice/irregularity cases arising from the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023.

ICYMI: The 76th Meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) to consider & decide on the malpractice/irregularity cases arising from the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023 begins today.

Stay tuned. — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) October 3, 2023

In August, when WAEC initially published the 2023 WASSCE results, Nairametrics had reported that the results of 262,803 candidates were put on hold due to instances of examination malpractice.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has therefore assured candidates who had their WASSCE results withheld that they will receive information regarding their outcomes after the NEC meeting.

More details to follow…