In a breakthrough, Jeroid, a prominent Nigerian cryptocurrency trading platform, has garnered the esteemed International Standard Organization (ISO) certification.

This remarkable feat establishes Jeroid as the pioneering company in Nigeria to achieve this distinguished recognition both in the cryptocurrency and fintech sectors.

The ISO certification, known for its stringent standards and global recognition, signifies Jeroid’s commitment to upholding its operations’ highest quality and security standards.

Achieving this certification demonstrates Jeroid’s dedication to providing a secure and reliable platform for its users, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the Nigerian fintech and crypto industry. “This is a testament to the solid structure we have built and are building,” said Jeremiah Mayowa, CEO of Jeroid.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard, which Jeroid was awarded, encompasses an organization’s structure, planning, processes, resources, and documented information, all working together to achieve quality goals. According to the International Standard Organization, “implementing ISO 9001 means your organization has put in place effective processes and trained staff to deliver flawless products or services time after time.1″ This certification showcases a company’s dedication to quality, customer focus, risk-based thinking, and continuous improvement.

By successfully meeting these stringent requirements, Jeroid has proven its ability to align with global best practices and consistently deliver exceptional service to its users.

“We believe that this ISO certification not only validates our dedication to excellence but also reinforces the trust and confidence that our users have placed in us,” added Mayowa. ”

This achievement further solidifies Jeroid’s position as a Nigerian crypto industry leader and sets a new standard for excellence in the region. With the ISO certification, Jeroid reaffirms its commitment to providing a secure, transparent, and trustworthy platform for cryptocurrency trading and financial services in Nigeria and beyond.

About Jeroid

Jeroid is a leading cryptocurrency trading platform based in Nigeria, providing a secure and user-friendly platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies and gift cards. With a focus on transparency, security, and reliability, Jeroid is committed to empowering users to navigate the world of digital assets with confidence.

