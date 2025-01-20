Jeroid, Nigeria’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has again demonstrated its dedication to quality, security, and reliability by achieving ISO 9001:2015 recertification.

This milestone reaffirms Jeroid’s position as a trailblazer in the Nigerian cryptocurrency and fintech sectors, as it continues to uphold the highest global standards in its operations.

The ISO certification, known for its stringent standards and global recognition, signifies Jeroid’s commitment to upholding its operations’ highest quality and security standards. Achieving this certification demonstrates Jeroid’s dedication to providing a secure and reliable platform for its users, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the Nigerian fintech and crypto industry.

“This attests to our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality and security for our users,” said Jeremiah Mayowa, CEO of Jeroid.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard awarded to Jeroid in late 2024, includes an organisation’s structure, planning, processes, resources, and documented information for achieving quality goals.

According to the International Standard Organization, “implementing ISO 9001 means your organisation has put in place effective processes and trained staff to deliver flawless products or services time after time.1” This certification showcases a company’s dedication to quality, customer focus, risk-based thinking, and continuous improvement.

This achievement further solidifies Jeroid’s position as a Nigerian crypto industry leader and sets a new standard for excellence in the region. With the ISO certification for a second year in a row, Jeroid reaffirms its commitment to providing a secure, transparent, and trustworthy platform for cryptocurrency trading and financial services in Nigeria and beyond.

