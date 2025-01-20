The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced an upcoming e-auction of vehicles subject to final forfeiture orders.

The auction will take place on Monday, 27th January 2025, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm and will be conducted online through EFCC-appointed auctioneers.

The announcement was made on Monday via a post on the EFCC’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. In the post, the Commission assured the public that the auction process would be carried out transparently and in full compliance with the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

“The General Public is hereby notified that the @officialEFCC through its appointed Auctioneers will conduct e-Auction of the under-listed vehicles that are subject to final Forfeiture orders in accordance with the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery & Management) Act, 2022,” the post read in part.

It added, “The auction commences 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on Monday, 27th January 2025”

The statement highlighted that the e-auction will be conducted through eight EFCC-appointed auctioneers who will handle the sale of vehicles located in different parts of the country.

Each auctioneer will manage specific lots, with vehicles stored in their respective parks across various locations in Nigeria.

More insights

The statement emphasized that the auction will be conducted with complete transparency.

Bidding for the vehicles will take place on 27th January 2025, with each vehicle’s starting bid set at or above its reserve price.

Winning bidders will be required to make full payment within 72 hours via Remita, with a 7.5% VAT added to the final bid amount.

Once payment is confirmed, successful bidders will receive a Release Note, which will be used to collect their vehicles. It is important to note that the EFCC reserves the right to withdraw any asset from the auction at any point during the process.

While the auction is open to the general public, it is not open to EFCC staff or any individuals or entities involved in the forfeiture process. The vehicles will be sold “As is” and “Where is”, meaning they will be sold in their current condition and at their current location.

The eight auctioneers and their respective locations are as follows:

Rihago Auction Ltd – Vehicles located in Abuja

Online viewing: www.jihago.com

Biz N Jeg Integrated Services – Vehicles located in Abuja, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, and Benin

Online viewing: https://biznjeg.ng

Areogun Resources Nig Ltd – Vehicles located in Abuja

Online viewing: www.areogunresourcesnigltd.com.ng

Kamyus Consult Ltd – Vehicles located in Benin

Online viewing: http://auction.kamyusconsult.ng

Aikson Nwankwo Distribution Services – Vehicles located in Benin

Online viewing: https://aiksonnwankwo.ng

Fagobe Company Ltd – Vehicles located in Benin and Lagos

Online viewing: https://fagobe.com

USBU-A Ltd – Vehicles located in Lagos

Online viewing: https://usbua.ng

Aliyu A. Kiliya Auctioneering & Co. – Vehicles located in Lagos

Online viewing: https://kili.ng