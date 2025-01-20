Donald Trump is set to return to the White House today as the 47th President of the United States, marking an extraordinary comeback four years after leaving office.

According to Sky News, the former president has pledged an ambitious start to his second term, promising to sign nearly 100 executive orders within hours of being sworn in, aimed at reversing what he called “the radical and foolish policies” of the Biden administration.

During Mr Trump’s speech on Sunday, he also promised to sign close to 100 executive orders on his first day in office including repealing “every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration”.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the US Capitol Rotunda rather than the traditional outdoor setting, a first in four decades, due to chilly Washington, DC weather.

The event, which begins at 5 PM UK time, will also feature a Presidential Parade and live-viewing festivities at the Capital One Arena.

Trump’s journey back to the presidency was marked by significant challenges, including assassination attempts and a series of high-profile legal battles. Despite these hurdles, the 78-year-old former reality TV star has galvanized his base and expanded his support, particularly among younger voters.

Rallying His Base

On the eve of his inauguration, Trump hosted a rally at the Capital One Arena, delivering a sweeping speech to a packed crowd of supporters. Promising bold action in his first days back in office, Trump pledged to tackle illegal immigration, pardon individuals involved in the Capitol riots, and extend a temporary reprieve for TikTok, a platform he credited with helping secure younger voters.

“Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it,” Trump said, referring to the controversial video-sharing app.

In his address, Trump also framed his inauguration as a turning point for the nation, declaring: “This closes on four long years of American decline. Today, we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity, and pride.”

Notable Attendees and Absences

Today’s ceremony will be attended by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and a host of former presidents. However, Michelle Obama, wife of former President Barack Obama, will be notably absent, with no reason provided for her decision.

Trump’s guest list for the inauguration includes an array of world leaders such as China’s Xi Jinping, Argentina’s Javier Milei, and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, making him the first president-elect to invite foreign leaders to such an event.

Adding to the diverse lineup are tech industry titans, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, fresh off the app’s temporary ban in the United States.

Ambitious Plans for Day One

Trump has promised an aggressive agenda, vowing to sign nearly 100 executive orders on his first day. Among these is the repeal of what he called a “very radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration.”

“We’re going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week, and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history,” Trump proclaimed during his rally.

Celebration with a Musical Finale

The rally concluded with a performance by The Village People, whose hit song “YMCA” has become synonymous with Trump’s campaign events. The iconic 1978 track energized the crowd and set the tone for today’s historic ceremony.

Trump’s return to the White House represents more than a political comeback; it reflects the enduring appeal of his brand of politics. With promises of bold reforms and a focus on restoring “American strength,” his second presidency is poised to redefine the nation’s trajectory.

The District of Columbia National Guard will deploy roughly 7,800 soldiers for security, which includes traffic control and patrolling underground stations.

Thousands of federal agents, police and other law enforcement officials will also be on hand.