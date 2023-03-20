Key highlights:

INEC’s office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs on Sunday 19th March 2023.

Consequently, INEC decided to suspend further collation of the governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu states.

The electoral umpire has appealed to voters for to be patient and understanding.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has suspended the collation of governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu state.

INEC disclosed this in a statement on Monday afternoon, after a meeting to review the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections held over the weekend.

Unrest in Abia and Enugu: INEC said it decided to suspend further collation of the governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu states after learning of thugs’ invasion of its collation centre. Part of the statement by the electoral umpire said:

“It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials were held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area.

“Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu east.”

INEC added it is suspending the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

“We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected states”

What you should know: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also announced that the Commission decided to remobilize to such places to enable citizens to exercise their franchise.

This was disclosed by Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, at a news conference at INEC National Situation Room, Abuja on Sunday.

He added that there was improved voter authentication using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), while the uploading of Polling Unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) witnessed remarkable improvement, he added:

“However, for difficult and unforeseen circumstances outside the Commission’s control, we did our best to respond, especially where processes were disrupted by actors over whom we have little or no control.

“Such diabolical behaviour did not only affect citizens but also impacted the Commission’s officials and processes.”