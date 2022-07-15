The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has revealed the reason he chose Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate in the upcoming general elections.

In a statement issued on Friday by Kwankwaso’s media aide, Muyiwa Fatosa, the Senator said Idahosa was chosen because of his outstanding record and impeccable integrity.

Kwankwaso on Thursday announced Bishop Idahosa as his running mate in a tweet post by the NNPP on its official Twitter account.

What the Senator is saying

Senator Kwankwaso noted that more than 20 persons were screened before he arrived at the choice of Idahosa as his running mate.

He said, ”Idahosa was also selected because of his outstanding record, impeccable integrity, broad understanding of the Nigerian state and its contemporary challenges.

“A self-made achiever and a credible Nigerian, Bishop Idahosa is also selected because he represents the definition of a true role-model for the Nigerian Youth.”

Kwankwaso expressed happiness that this patriotic Nigerian man-of-God would work with him on the journey to save the country.

The Senator said Idahosa possesses an undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians and his sincere belief that “a New and Better Nigeria is possible if they both work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence and faith.

He said he is optimistic that the team would save Nigeria from the current challenges and create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security and development would be strengthened.

In case you missed it

On Thursday, July 14, the NNPC unveiled Bishop Isaac Idahosa at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, as Rabiu Kwankwaso’s running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections