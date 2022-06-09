Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano state, won the Presidential primaries election for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 elections.

Kwakwaso was elected aspirant at the National Convention held at the Velodrome of the “Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday.

He pledged that if elected as president, his administration will ensure that adequate roads are provided, ensure that trains are working, amongst several other infrastructural programmes.

Kwankwaso said that he would do whatever mattered to ensure the success of NNPP and its candidates for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

He said, “Our party is so lucky, having young men and women with integrity contesting various positions in 2023

“While congratulating all of us, I want to urge Nigerians to vote for NNPP,”

He stated that the NNPP stood for peace, unity, stability and development of Nigeria, and urged delegates and party members not to go back home and sleep but to keep convincing eligible voters across all ethnic groups and religions to vote for NNPP in the 2023 general elections.

“Our government will ensure that adequate roads are provided, ensure that trains are working.

“We are going to improve the aviation industry to make it more effective and affordable so that many people as possible can travel either by road by water or by air in this country.

“Don’t just say that you are supporting NNPP without getting your PVC, go and register with INEC.

“Ensure that your family members, your friends and everyone around you register and vote,” Kwankwaso said.

Meanwhile, Prince Adewole Adebayo also emerged as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Adebayo scored 1,526 votes at the party’s National Convention on Wednesday in Abuja to emerge as the party standard-bearer, defeating the only co-contestant, Khadija Lamidi who polled 83 votes.

Adebayo stated “We will campaign to every household, every polling unit, every ward, every local government, every state, every zone and the entire country.

“We will come out and show to Nigerians that food, water, electricity, housing, education and medical care are not prayer points.”

He urged Nigerians to join the SDP, register with INEC to vote, open their minds, tell others about SDP and vote out bad leaders in 2023.