The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled Thursday, June 16 for the screening of its Vice Presidential candidates for the 2023 elections.

This was announced in a statement by Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary on Tuesday night.

The party set up a 12-member committee to be chaired by Tom Ikimi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs. The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) nominated members of the screening committee in line with the electoral guidelines of the party.

What the PDP is saying

Mr Ologunagba said the screening exercise is slated for 10 am on Thursday June 16, at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

He said “Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the Electoral Guidelines of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the following Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections,”

Members of the committee include Dr Akilu Indabawa, Sunday Omobo , Idris Wada,former governor of Kogi State, Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, Austin Opara, Professor Aisha Madawaki, Ayotunde George-Ologun, Chidiebelu Mofus, Fidelis Tapgun, Binta Bello, and Mutiat Adedoja.

What you should know

On May 29, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate of the party.

Mr Atiku won with about 371 votes against Nyesom Wike who came second with 237 votes.