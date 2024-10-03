A Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted N150 million bail to former Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku in a case involving an alleged N27 billion fraud and embezzlement.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji granted him bail on Thursday, October 3, 2024, following an application by the ex-governor’s legal team.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Ishaku and the former Permanent Secretary of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero, over the alleged N27 billion fraud.

EFCC Allegation

The two were brought before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on Monday, September 30, 2024.

They are facing a 15-count charge that includes criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and the conversion of public funds.

One of the charges accuses the former governor and the permanent secretary of diverting over N1.1 billion from the 2.5% contingency fund for the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs between 2015 and 2019. The funds were allegedly misused for personal gain, violating Section 315 of the Penal Code Act.

According to the EFCC, Darius Dickson Ishaku, while serving as the governor of Taraba State, and Bello Yero, while serving as the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, dishonestly misappropriated property amounting to approximately N1.14 billion, among other offenses, between July 2015 and May 2019 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Court.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Darius Dickson Ishaku, while being the governor of Taraba State, and Bello Yero, while being the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State, between July 2015 and May 2019 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and in such capacity entrusted with dominion over certain property, to wit: an aggregate sum of N1,138,082,097.71 (One Billion, One Hundred and Thirty-Eight Million, Eighty-Two Thousand, Ninety-Seven Naira, Seventy-One Kobo), which sum formed part of the 2.5% contingency fund belonging to the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State, committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly diverted the said sum to your own use. You thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria 2007, and punishable under the same section.”

The duo denied the charges by pleading not guilty , prompting prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, to request a trial date and accelerated hearing.

Paul Haris Ogbole, SAN, then applied for bail on behalf of the ex-governor.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed sitting, EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, did not oppose the bail request by the ex-governor.

Subsequently, Oriji granted Ishaku bail of N150 million with surety in like sum.

The judge ruled that the surety must have a verified residential address in Abuja, while the duo is barred from traveling out of the country except by court permission.

The case was then adjourned until November 4, 5, and 13 for the commencement of the trial.