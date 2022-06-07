The former governors of Akwa Ibom, Ogun State, Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole have stepped down for the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, a major contender in the party’s presidential race.

This was confirmed by Nairametrics at the on-going APC’s special convention and primary on Tuesday.

Jigawa State Governor Badaru and Senator Borofice in agreement with APC Northern Governors for power to shift to the South, said they are trained for be fair, just, as they withdrew from the race and stepped down for Tinubu

According to them, they took the decision not because they are weak but to promote the sportsmanship spirit of the Northern governors, who had agreed that the next President of the nation should come from the Southern part of the nation.

These aspirants later beckoned on their teeming supporters who stormed the venue of the APC presidential primary to vote for Tinubu when it was time for the election.

First of the presidential aspirants to announce his withdrawal from the primary to support his co-contender in the race was Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Akpabio explained that he took the decision to step down for the APC chieftain in the interest of the party and the nation, and asked his supporters to pitch their tents with the former Lagos State governor.