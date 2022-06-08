Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is a major contender at the on-going All Progressives Congress (APC) special convention and primary, has tasked the delegates to vote for someone they believe in and someone they trust. It is for these reasons that I present myself to you for your consideration as the presidential candidate of our great party.

Osinbajo disclosed this at the on-going APC primary at Eagle Square, Abuja on Tuesday.

Osinbajo also assured the delegates of solving Nigeria’s challenges.

What he is saying

He said, “I know your hopes and fears. I am prepared for the task that lies ahead and I will be ready from Day One. I will deliver.

“You can’t wish this country well and vote for someone you don’t believe in. Your vote carries the answer to the prayer prayed for the future of our country and the future of our children.

“To our dear delegates, when you vote tonight, know that your vote carries the answer to your prayers for our country and its future.

“Vote for someone you believe in. Vote for someone you trust. It is for these reasons that I present myself to you for your consideration as the presidential candidate of our great party.”

What you need to know

The delegates have gathered to vote on Tuesday in key primaries to choose a candidate for next year’s election to replace the President Muhammadu Buhari.

About 2,323 APC delegates are expected to select a candidate to face 75-year-old Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party among others in the February 25 presidential ballot.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu explained that the fate of the party depends on what the delegates do at the arena.

Part of the APC’s debate over candidates relates to “zoning” – an unofficial agreement among political elites that Nigeria’s presidency should rotate between those from the predominantly Christian south and those from the largely Muslim north.