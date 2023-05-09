African Energy Chamber has suggested that Nigeria’s incoming president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may pursue a different oil policy than his predecessor, President Buhari. The AEC made this known in a report published on May 9.

According to AEC, Nigeria has good reasons to expect a certain amount of policy change that will affect the oil industry in 2023. The group explained that one of the reasons cited is the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery, which is expected to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuels and could stimulate the development of other industries. The group argued that Tinubu’s oil policy will not be a mere carbon copy of Buhari’s.

The reasons the AEC gave for this assumption include:

Dangote refinery

Tinubu’s inauguration will occur a week after the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery, the 650,000-barrel per day (bpd) oil-processing plant. The plant is expected to reduce reliance on imported fuels.