The Nigerian Senate has said it will intervene in the current negotiations between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to help find a lasting solution to the issues.

This was disclosed by Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday in Abuja to officials of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The Association of Nigerian students led by its President, Mr Sunday Asefon, stated that the continued stay at home disrupted the students’ academic programme and urged the intervention by lawmakers in the dispute.

What the Senate President is saying

Lawan said that the Senate will intervene and make concerted and sustained efforts to bring back ASUU and the Federal government to the negotiating table.

“So that we are able to resolve as quickly as possible those issues that are now very knotty and have stopped our Universities from reopening.

“That is now making our students walking the streets all over the country.

“But I want to appeal to you, too, since we are going to make effort to bring back everybody to the negotiating table, you should give us a chance to do that believing that we are going to find a solution.

“Because it is not only enough to bring them back to the negotiating table, but we will participate and I want to make sure that we find the solution when we start the negotiation again.

“Now that you have come here, we are going to make sure that everybody in this sector especially those in public sector who have responsibility and mandate performs their functions. We will make sure they do that.

“Because you have come, I think we also have some tonic enough in us. Time is of the essence and we must do whatever is necessary to get this issue resolved,” he said.

He also urged students not to disrupt political activities during the campaign seasons.

What we need to do is to continue to follow the path of consultation, consolidation and avoid confrontation.

He added that it would be an opportunity to appeal to ASUU to suspend the strike period because there is no way ASUU can negotiate with the Federal government when it is on strike.

“So, it is an opportunity for us to have them, at least create a window, suspend the strike for a certain period and let us see how far we can go,” he said.

What you should know

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) extended its ongoing strike for another 12 weeks due to what it described as the ‘Government’s failure to live up to its responsibilities.’

Nairametrics had reported the confusion surrounding the ASUU strike, as the union alleged that the Federal Government does not take the issue seriously as expected.

This was confirmed by ASUU when it stated that it did not receive any notice of a meeting, which was supposed to hold on Sunday, from the Ministry of Labour and Employment over its ongoing strike.