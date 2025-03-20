The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, invoking its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.

The approval grants President Tinubu the authority to enforce emergency measures while mandating a review of the situation at any time, but no later than six months.

Per the Constitution, the National Assembly has also imposed a joint committee of both chambers to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.

This move is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of emergency measures, as well as safeguarding the interests of the people of Rivers State.

Additionally, the Senate has resolved to establish a mediation committee consisting of eminent Nigerians to help resolve the state’s political crisis.

The committee is expected to engage with all stakeholders, including political leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society organizations, to foster dialogue and reconciliation.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced this after a closed-door session on Thursday that lasted over one hour.

Earlier, Akpabio disclosed that Tinubu had written the Senate a letter of proclamation on the six-month suspension he slammed on Fubara.

The letter read aloud at plenary by Akpabio said: “In compliance with the provisions of Section 305, Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, I hereby forward, for the Constitution of the Senate, copies of the official Gazette of the State of Emergency Proclamation 2025.

“The main features of the proclamation are as follows.

“A declaration of a State of Emergency in one State of the Federation, namely, River State.

“The suspension from office of the Governor, his Deputy, and all members of the State House of Assembly.

“An appointment of Vice-Admiral Iboete Iba, as the Administrator, to administer the State something to any instruction or regulation made from time to time will be issued by me”.

Implications of the Emergency Rule

The approval of the state of emergency grants President Tinubu sweeping powers to take decisive actions, including the deployment of security forces, the suspension of certain democratic processes, and the implementation of measures to restore order.

However, the Constitution mandates that such powers must be exercised within the framework of the law and subject to legislative oversight.

The joint committee of the National Assembly will play a critical role in monitoring the implementation of the emergency rule and ensuring that the rights of citizens are not infringed upon.

The committee is also expected to provide regular updates to both chambers of the National Assembly on the situation in Rivers State.

Reactions and Expectations

The declaration of a state of emergency has elicited mixed reactions from stakeholders.