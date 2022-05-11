The VeChain Foundation, a non-profit entity established in Singapore, powered by the VeChain blockchain and its native token, VET, has released its financial report for Q1 2022 showing that the project amassed an impressive $1.2 billion war chest but only spent about $4.1 million in the quarter first quarter of 2022.

VeChain is a blockchain project that focuses on the enhancement of supply chain management. The Foundation’s financial report for Q1 2022 outlines its balance sheet as of March 31 and how it spent funds through the quarter.

Although the treasury opened the year with $1.37 billion in assets between stablecoins, Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and VET, it ended with $1.2 billion, a 12.41% decline. The report states that most of the losses were incurred due to, “crypto market fluctuations and other VeChain Foundation outgoings.”

What you should know

The BTC price has fallen by 34%, ETH has fallen by 36%, and VET has fallen by 54% since Dec. 31, 2021, when the project marked the beginning of its Q1 tracking through March 31.

Of the $4.1 million outlaid in the first quarter, the Foundation spent $1.8 million on ecosystem business development, which was the highest expense. That includes partnerships, custodians, wallet providers, brokers, community events, and ecosystem project cooperation.

Next was $1.1 million on ecosystem operations such as team costs, office space, utilities, consulting fees, and external services.

While the report states that the treasury will be used to “ensure the long term development of the VeChainThor blockchain,” it is unclear whether the foundation will open the faucet on its treasury for more expenditures on investments.

Absent from the report is how much money the Foundation earned through the first quarter. The VeChainThor blockchain collects fees for transactions that are distributed between validators and other stakeholders in the ecosystem. However, data on the total amount of fees accrued is not clear from the financial report.

VeChain’s carbon emissions data management system and VeCarbon’s partnership with cement industry players were announced in the financial report.

During Q1, VeChain launched its own stablecoin through the Stably stablecoin issuer known as VeUSD. It also formed a partnership with Amazon Web Service (AWS) to build the VeCarbon emission management software as a service (SaaS) system for China.

VET, the native token of the platform, has a market cap of $2.5 billion and is down about 7.74% over the past 24 hours, trading at $0.039 according to CoinMarketCap.