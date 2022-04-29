Workers in Lagos are confused as regards the number of days that have been declared for next week’s public holidays to mark the Worker’s Day and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

It would be recalled that yesterday, the Federal Government via a statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola declared only Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd of May as public holidays to make the two events.

However, another statement emerged allegedly from the Lagos State Government declaring Monday 2, Tuesday 3 and Thursday 4 of May as public holidays. The statement dated 27th of April and titled, “Year 2022 Workers’ Day celebration/Id-el-Fitr Public Holidays” is signed by Hakeem Muri-Okunnola, Head of Service.

What is the confusion about?

One reason for the confusion is the number of declared days for the public holidays. While the FG declared Monday and Tuesday, the purported statement by the Lagos State government declared Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, demanding for workers to resume work on Thursday, 5th of May.

A second reason for the confusion is that the statement, although appearing on a few blogs and social media platforms, has not been seen in either the official social media handles of the Lagos State government or its officials, including that of the Head of Service, Muri-Okunola who allegedly sign the circular.

What they are saying

Many Lagosians like to use the holiday period to travel to their original state of origin to be with their loved ones after a long stay in the commercial city. Others take the time to relax at home or to engage in leisure activities. But as of this moment, many are unsure if to make their holiday plans to include Thursday or not.

Eunice Irabor, a customer service personnel with one of the major banks told Nairametrics that she is hoping to use the opportunity to travel to Benin, Edo State to see her parents and so would be nice for her to know the number of days she has off to adequately make her plans.

“I hope to leave Lagos by Saturday morning for Benin, but with the confusion, I’m not sure yet when to arrange for departure. Whether Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the extension of the holiday,” Irabor said.

A popular influencer tweeted “So did we dream that Wednesday was going to be a public holiday? Or was the initial announcement just for Lagos State.”

"So did we dream that Wednesday was going to be a public holiday ? Or was the initial announcement just for Lagos state ?"

Tunji Oyedeji, another Lagosian said he would love more holiday days so he can have more time to spend with his wife and kids.

“I leave for work very early in the morning and return quite late when my kids are almost going to bed. More days for me would give me more time to spend quality time with my family. Hopefully, take them out to one of these amusement parks cos they have always wanted that. I will like to know how to plan myself,” he said.

Others confused begged that Wednesday should have been included in the days for public holidays.

"The public holiday should have been Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday."