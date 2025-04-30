The Federal Government has declared Thursday, May 1, 2025, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day Celebration.

According to a press statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, this declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government.

In his message, the Minister reiterated the need for peace to drive industrialization and economic growth.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo commended workers for their diligence and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations.

Nigerian workers should raise the bar

The Minister in the statement said, ”There is dignity in labour; the dedication and commitment to the work we do, is vital to nation-building”. He therefore urged workers to imbibe the culture of innovation and productivity.

Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo encouraged workers to raise the bar of their trade to drive and upgrade the bar of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation’s wealth.

He assured Nigerians that the current administration is fully committed to the security of the lives and property of every citizen and foreigner in the country.

While wishing workers a happy celebration, the Honourable Minister urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda he has promised.

What you should know

Nigeria is fresh from public holidays, which were declared by the Federal Government on Thursday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025, to mark this year’s Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations across the country.

The Federal Government, in its statement, said the two-day holiday is meant to enable Christians nationwide to observe and celebrate the Easter festivities, which commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Similarly, the Federal Government had last year announced May 1 as a public holiday to celebrate Workers’ Day.

Tunji-Ojo reiterated the need for excellence, efficiency, and equity in all spheres of labour, reaffirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

He said, “In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Let me reaffirm Mr. President’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he said.

While recognizing the contributions of workers, he urged the adoption of proactive strategies to counter the negative impacts of climate change through collaborative efforts in enforcing sustainable practices and policies.